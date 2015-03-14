One of Snapchat's top executives is leaving the company

Emily White, Director of Business Operations at Instagram Emily White announced her new role at Instagram in April on the photo-sharing platform. ‘Hello Instagram team- I am excited to join you! #lookingup,’ she wrote.

Emily White, the COO of Snapchat, is leaving the company according to a new report from Re/code.

Snapchat confirmed White’s departure to Business Insider with the following statement, which it also issued to Re/code on Friday:

“Emily is a talented executive and we thank her for her many contributions to Snapchat.”

The departure comes after Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel said he wants to become a more hands-on CEO, sources told Re/code’s Kara Swisher and Kurt Wagner.

Spiegel and White discussed the issue before she decided to leave the company.

Before working at Snapchat, White was a high-profile executive at Facebook tasked with bringing advertising to its Instagram platform.

Based on Re/code’s report, it sounds like Spiegel and White might have had different interests. Spiegel wanted more involvement in the company’s operations, while White wanted more leadership.

White is the third top executive to leave the company as of late, as Re/code notes. Mike Randall, the company’s former head of sales, left at the end of January. Sara Sperling, who worked in the HR department, departed last month for personal reasons.

