Snapchat just made it a lot faster to catch up on your friends' stories

Snapchat Instead of having to go back to clicking names on the story list, you’ll now be able to swipe through them.

Snapchat is all about creating images, videos and messages that disappear.

But because of the disappearing aspect of the app, Snapchat users can miss valuable updates from friends. For example, if they don’t watch a friend’s story quickly they may never see it. All Snapchat stories expire after 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Snapchat made it easier to get through friends’ stories faster and catch up on each day.

Snapchat stories are a collection of videos and photos that a user takes throughout the day that their followers can watch over and over again for up to 24 hours.

To watch a story, a Snapchat user clicks on a friend’s name in the app. A slideshow of their day pops up, and users can move through each visual by tapping the screen. Then the story ends, and the list of friends pops back up, and the user can select the next story to watch.

Snapchat’s update introduces a faster way to auto-advance between the stories.

When viewing a story, a Snapchat users simply swipes to the right to start the next one rather than going back to your story list and choosing a new name. If the beginning of a story isn’t interesting, Snapchat’s latest update makes it easier to swipe to the next story, rather than making users sit through boring stories until they’re finished playing.

Sure, it only saves one click of leaving a story and choosing a new one, but it does save time to go quickly between them.

It sounds like a minor change, but Snapchat’s smallest tweaks (like switching from holding down on a video to simply tapping) often have the biggest impact.

