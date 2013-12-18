Here's Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel's Girlfriend's Profile For 'The Bachelor'

The best friend of Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s girlfriend is Kate Upton, according to Lucinda Aragon’s contestant profile for ABC’s The Bachelor.

“I admire my best friend Kate Upton for her thick skin, my mother for her patience with me, and Steve Jobs for always believing in himself,” her profile says.

Aragon is one of the contestants on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.” But we figure she won’t stick around for too long since she’s now dating Spiegel, the co-founder the $US2 billion photo sharing app.

Nonetheless, we’re sure she’ll enjoy the attention. Her Facebook and Instagram accounts are full of topless pictures of herself.

“The Bachelor” premieres January 5. We’ll be tuning in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.