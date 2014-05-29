SNAPCHAT CEO: 'I'm Mortified By My Idiotic Emails, They Don't Reflect My View Towards Women'

Video obtained by Business Insider Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, during his deposition on April 8, 2015

Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder of $US2 billion photo application Snapchat, was social chair of his Stanford University fraternity, Kappa Sigma.

During that time, he wrote some cringeworthy emails to get his brothers riled up for parties.

They’re emails Spiegel now tells Business Insider he deeply regrets.

The emails, which were obtained by Valleywag’s Sam Biddle, are about as offensive and fratty as you can imagine, with references to cocaine, excess drinking, and urinating on women.

Some of the statements from the early 2010 emails include:

“Hope at least six girl [sic]sucked your dicks last night.”

“Did I just pee on Lily…the back of her shirt is soaked.”

“See everyone on the blackout express soon”

“Papa Spiegel [a big-time LA lawyer] is liable for underage drinking, he’s cool with it..”

“Shopping list: 1 ounce of marijuana, 1 kilo of blow…I’ll roll a blunt for whoever sees the most tits tonight.”

When reached for comment, Spiegel told Business Insider he’s “mortified” by his “idiotic emails”:

“I’m obviously mortified and embarrassed that my idiotic emails during my fraternity days were made public. I have no excuse. I’m sorry I wrote them at the time and I was jerk to have written them. They in no way reflect who I am today or my views towards women.”

Snapchat was founded by Spiegel, Bobby Murphy and another Kappa Sigma brother who has since been ousted, Reggie Brown.

Here’s the original Valleywag report with the leaked emails.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.