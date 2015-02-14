Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel gave a top secret talk at Britain's most prestigious school

James Cook

Evan Spiegel is in the UK this week, and he gave a talk at Eton on Thursday night. Eton is a highly prestigious private school, famed for students such as David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Princes William and Harry.

We can’t say anything about what Evan Spiegel said during his talk and interview at Eton because it was off the record, and nobody at Eton will tell us what was discussed (please send us an email if you’d like to enlighten us!).

But here are some photos posted on Twitter showing Spiegel’s talk:

It looks like Spiegel was also given a tour of Eton’s historic campus:

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel at EtonTwitter/Geoff Riley
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel being given a tour of Eton CollegeTwitter/Geoff Riley