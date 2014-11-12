24-Year-Old Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Just Bought His First House For $3.3 Million

Snapchat cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel has finally moved out of his parents’ house, according to Variety.

The 24-year-old has purchased his first home, a three-bedroom, Spanish-style house in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. He reportedly paid $US3.3 million for it.

Spiegel has lived in his father’s Pacific Palisades home for years, despite being the head of an app that’s been valued at $US10 billion. He had previously joked that he would live there until his dad kicked him out.

Spiegel’s new house isn’t exactly a mansion, but it was remodeled recently, and it has the added bonus of being located less than four miles away from his dad’s house.

