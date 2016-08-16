Snapchat is buying a search startup for over $100 million

Vurb A screenshot of Vurb’s iPhone app.

Snapchat is buying search startup Vurb in a stock and cash deal totaling over $100 million, according to The Information.

Vurb bills itself as an “experience” search engine that helps people “easily find, save, and do the best things by connecting community recommendations, rich content, and useful services.”

The 5-year-old startup is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Tencent, Vivi Nevo, Max Levchin, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, according to its website.

Snapchat declined to comment when reached by Business Insider. Vurb didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.