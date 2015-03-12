Snapchat wants to put live sports on your phone, starting with the Final Four

Soon, you may be able to watch live sports on your phone on Snapchat.

The mobile social network is currently trying to make deals with both broadcast networks and sports leagues to put live sports on its “Our Story” feature, Digiday reports.

Citing “multiple media executives familiar with the plan,” Digiday says Snapchat’s first dive into live sports will start with the Final Four, though “there are plans to expand it to other NCAA sporting events in the future.”

“Our Story” consists of localised, aggregated stories users in certain geographic areas can submit. Snapchat curates these Snaps — both videos and photos — and posts them for 24 hours.

In the past, Snapchat’s “Our Stories,” which the startup launched in July 2014, have focused on everything from music festivals to the Westminster Dog Show to sporting events like the World Cup finals and college football tailgates.

Working with sports leagues will bring a sense of legitimacy to Snapchat’s “Our Story” feature. However, the sports content will still be produced and submitted by users as it has been in the past. Moving forward, however, Snapchat will have the thumbs-up from sports leagues and broadcast partners for these 24-hour broadcasts.

From Digiday:

Snapchat is looking to sell brand sponsorships for these stories and plans to split ad revenue among the sports leagues, the broadcasters and itself, according to one executive involved in negotiations. Turner is said to be close to finalising sponsorship deals for the Final Four Stories, according to the executives. While the Final Four deal involves both the NCAA and Turner, it’s an exception. In almost all other instances, Snapchat is looking to create media-rights deals with just the sports leagues.

Digiday reports that this new live sports partnership is separate from Snapchat Discover, which the company unveiled in January. Discover allows Snapchat users to view pieces of news in the form of Snapchat Stories. After 24 hours, the stories self-destruct and new content replaces them. Snapchat’s partners for Discovery include CNN, Vice, Comedy Central, National Geographic, and ESPN.

You can read Digiday’s full story here.

