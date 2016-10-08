Snap's IPO could be bigger than Google's

Snapchat could be going public. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Snap Inc., the newly-formed parent company of the popular messaging app, is exploring an initial public offering that would value the company at $25 billion or more.

And that, as this chart from Statista shows, would be one of the biggest in tech history. Though the reported valuation is still miles behind the likes of Facebook and, most recently, Alibaba, it does surpass those of LinkedIn, Twitter, and even Google.

That doesn’t mean Snapchat is a more valuable product than, say, Google search, but it does go to show (1) the power of inflation, and (2) just how much potential Wall Street sees in its platform. Will that potential lead to actual cash? Well, that seems to be the next step.

