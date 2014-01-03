This Guy Makes Unbelievable Art On Snapchat In His Spare Time

Some artistic people use Snapchat the way they used to use Zynga’s Draw Something. Instead of sending a photo and text to a friend, they’ll spend time creating amazing works of arts on the app.

Shaun McBride, 26, recently graduated from college and has a full-time job in Odgen, Utah. In his spare time, he sends some spectacular Snapchats to his wife and friends. His Facebook page, which is full of the snaps, accumulated 4,000 likes in its first three weeks.

Here’s some of his work. For more funny and impressive Snapchats, click here.

