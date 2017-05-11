Look at the big gap between Snapchat's revenue per user and Facebook's

Snapchat parent company Snap’s first ever earnings report as a public company is out and it’s not pretty.
The stock is down roughly 20% in after-hours trading after Snap missed Wall Street revenue expectations and its user growth fell to the slowest level in years.
Snap’s average revenue per quarter was up nicely year-on-year, but the company’s pace of monetisation remains well below that of Facebook, Snapchat’s primary competitor.
The ARPU gap shows how much of a challenge Snapchat faces in its battle against Facebook. Of course, a bullish Snap investor might view it from a more optimistic perspective, as a sign of how much room Snap has to grow.
Here’s Snap’s average revenue per user for the first quarter:
And here’s Facebook’s first quarter ARPU:
