Snapchat Announces A New Feature That Lets Users Share Their Photos And Videos With Anyone Publicly From Events

Snapchat will debut a new feature called “Our Story” this weekend at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) festival, an electronic music festival, in Las Vegas.

Our Story will let people attending the same party or event upload photos and videos into a central story.

Snapchat already has “My Story,” a feature that lets people thread together video and photos into a personal visual status. Our Story will allow multiple people to contribute to a story. After you record a snap, you’ll have the option to add it to Our Story with a quick tap, just like you add something to My Story.

You’ll have to enable location services on your phone to use Our Story, but Snapchat promises it won’t store your location. The photos and videos will only be available for 24 hours after they are taken. For now, this feature is limited to the festival. There’s no word on when or if it will roll out more broadly.

Interestingly, all the photos loaded into the EDC story stream will be available for anyone to see whether they are at the event or not. Snapchat’s success has been built on privacy and personal sharing. This is veering in the complete opposite direction.

You can check out the announcement video featuring Tiesto, below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

