Snapchat And Vine Show First Signs Of Decelerating User Growth

Snapchat and Vine — two leaders in the photo- and video-sharing space — both experienced a slight hiccup in the growth of their adult user bases in the U.S. between July and August 2013, according to comScore data.

Keep in mind that Snapchat and Vine are likely most popular with teenage Internet users, so this data limited to users 18 and older might not reflect overall user trends.

Still, until now both services were growing at a feverish pace, so these numbers should at least be taken as a warning signal:

Approximately 10.7 million people ages 18 and older in the U.S. used Snapchat during the month of August, a 7% decline from the previous month.

Roughly 6.6 million people used Vine during the month of August, a 7% increase from the previous month — but a far cry from its average sequential gain of 43% between the months of April and July.

Snapchat and Vine might be experiencing a slowdown in audience terms, but activity remains healthy. For example, Snapchat users are sharing an average of 350 million photos daily, equal to the number of photos Facebook is processing each day.

We also believe increased competition in photo- and video-sharing is putting pressure on both Snapchat and Vine. Instagram, for instance, launched video capability on its app in June this year.

Download the charts and data in Excel.

Here’s a look at how Instagram’s user base has grown over time.

