Snapchat will show more exclusive TV shows with the help of Turner

Snap Snap VP of Content Nick Bell is responsible for Snapchat’s push into showing original shows.

More exclusive TV shows are coming to Snapchat.

Turner and Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. announced a partnership on Wednesday that will bring original shows from the likes of Turner-owned channels TBS, Adult Swim, CNN, and others directly to Snapchat’s Discover section.

The Bleacher Reporter, which Turner also owns, will have its own Discover channel in the U.S. for daily sports coverage starting January 4.

Wednesday’s partnership comes on the heels of a deal Snap and Turner inked earlier this year to show March Madness clips in Snapchat’s Live Stories format, which stitches together user-submitted videos alongside professional coverage of live events.

“Millions of Snapchatters value the authoritative and credible reporting by CNN and Bleacher Report every day and we are excited about offering more frequent news updates and expanding Bleacher Report’s Discover coverage to the U.S.,” Snap VP of content Nick Bell said in a statement. “We’re also thrilled to be building on two years of our Live Story coverage of March Madness with expanded sports content.”

Snap announced a similar partnership with NBC in August to develop Snapchat-specific episodes of some of its hit shows, including “The Voice”, “Saturday Night Live”, and “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” The app has also aired exclusive mini-shows from MTV and PBS.

Partnering with Turner is the latest example of how Snapchat wants to become the “de facto news outlet” for its millennial audience. The Los Angeles-based company has been hiring producers and writers to help pitch and create original shows for the app, which has more than 150 million daily users.

