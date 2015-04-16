Snapchat is using a cunning recruitment method inside its own app to poach Uber employees

The Verge Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Snapchat is using an ingenious geo-targeting method inside its own app in an attempt to lure Uber employees over to the company, Forbes reports.

A source, who works in the San Francisco building in which Uber’s headquarters are located, told Forbes reporter Kathleen Chaykowski that they noticed a new filter which only appeared in the vicinity of the building.

The filter, which users can apply to a photo before they send a Snapchat to their friends, reportedly read: “This place driving you mad?” plus a web address to Snapchat’s jobs page, and an image of Snapchat’s trademark ghost brand mascot pulling a sad face whilst driving a cab.

Snapchat confessed to being behind the recruitment ads, with spokeswoman Jill Hazelbaker telling Forbes: “They’re a unique and playful form of recruiting,” adding that “a handful” of locations feature the filters.

As Snapchat’s website explains, geofilters are overlays for Snaps that can only be accessed in certain locations. Principally aimed at artists and designers, users choose the geographic area they want their filter to be available in, and then upload their image.

While Snapchat’s office is not in the office parks of Silicon Valley like the majority of other Silicon Valley billion dollar tech companies, it has some 200 employees working at its Venice, California headquarters. At the time of writing, there are more than 40 job openings in that office, and several in New York.

