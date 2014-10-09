Snapchat CEO: Ads Are Coming Soon

Youtube/Snapchat Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel announced Wednesday night at the Vanity Fair Summit that ads are coming soon to the app.

In an interview with Katie Couric, Spiegel said the ads would be incorporated in Snapchat’s “Stories” feature, which lets users stitch together videos and photos into a slideshow of sorts.

Spiegel also said the ads would not be targeted and users will have the option whether or not they want to view the ads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.