4 Easter eggs in Snapchat's latest update you need to know about

Along with customisable geofilter templates, Snapchat released an update to its app on Tuesday.
There aren’t any major new features to speak of in the update, but Snapchat users should take note of these four changes:
Snapchat
When you're adding text over a snap, highlight the text like you would in any other app and you'll see the new formatting options.
Tap and hold on an area of a video and the text will stick to it.
4. You can watch someone's story before you add them as a friend, but only if they have their account set to public.
When you search for an account to add, you can see their current story only if they have who can 'view my story' set to 'everyone' in their settings.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.