Snapchat just launched its version of hashtags -- users can now create their own geofilters for events like weddings and parties

Snapchat isn’t like Twitter or Facebook where you can easily tag your photos with a hashtag or a location.

Instead, Snapchat’s version of letting people know where you are is the geofilter: a little decoration that you can add with the name of your city or neighbourhood.

Snapchat users are pretty obsessed with them, and hundreds of millions of photos with these geofilters are viewed daily, the company says.

Starting Monday, though, Snapchat wants to make it easier to show your friends you’re at a wedding or party instead of just adding a geofilter with the name of a city.

The company is introducing “on-demand” filters to let people design a geofilter for their private lives, instead of relying on the public ones.

While wedding hashtags have already become a thing, an engaged couple could design their own filter for the special day. A business celebrating a launch, or one who just wants to people to know where those delectable food photos are coming from, can pay to create its own special design to cover its location.

Once a Snapchatter uploads a design, the company will take up to a day to review it.

The user gets to pick the geofenced area by choosing whether it covers just a wedding venue or the whole block for a neighbourhood party. Pricing for the customised DIY filters starts at $5 but varies based on the time period (up to 30 days) and location size (between 20,000 and 5,000,000 square feet). They will also get access to analytics within Snapchat to see how many people viewed and used their on-demand filters.

Snapchat has tried in-app purchases before. It encouraged users to pay $.99 to replay snaps and let them buy customised lenses, although that feature has since been sunsetted.

While some advertisers can pay to sponsor filters, like if you’re sending pics from within a McDonalds, there hasn’t been a great way to tell your friends where you are otherwise. Snapchat users have been able to design their own location based ones for cities or neighbourhoods for a while and around half a million of those designs have already been submitted — but the new on-demand tags give people the option to make it a little bit more personal.

