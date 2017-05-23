This is Snapchat's latest attack in its Stories war with Facebook

While Facebook continues to aggressively copy its staple features, Snapchat is busy creating new ones.

On Tuesday, Snapchat announced the ability to create collaborative Stories, which show photos and videos in chronological order that disappear after 24 hours.

Any Snapchat user can create their own Story, but now they will be able to invite their contacts to post to a shared Story as well. These Custom Stories can also be geofenced to a particular area where others can post.

The new format exists alongside Snapchat’s existing crowdsourced Stories for live events like concerts.

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest development in the feature war between Snapchat and Facebook, which recently cloned Snapchat’s iconic face filters in Instagram Stories. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel recently disparaged Facebook’s copying efforts by saying that “at the end of the day, just because Yahoo has a search box, it doesn’t mean they’re Google.”

Here’s Snap’s announcement video for Custom Stories:

Get the latest Snap stock price here.

