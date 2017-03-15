Estimates for Snap's ad revenue have been cut, and its stock is diving

Snapchat maker Snap Inc. is still expected to exponentially grow its ad revenue in 2017, but not quite as much as originally expected.

A new report from eMarketer on Tuesday slashed Snap’s ad revenue projections from $US800 million to $US770 million, a $US30 million decrease. The reason for the cut, according to eMarketer, is due to “higher-than-estimated” revenue sharing with publishing partners in Snapchat’s Discover section.

Snap’s stock has continued to fall since its IPO debut at $US24.48 on March 2, with shares hitting their post-debut low at around $US20.62 on Tuesday.

The company’s publishing partners, which include the likes of BuzzFeed and Vice, produce original content for Snapchat every day in exchange for sharing revenue from ads placed between their content. In its recent IPO paperwork, Snap disclosed that it paid these publishers $US58 million in 2016, up from $US10 million in 2015.

While eMarketer’s predictions would still mean a 158% increase in ad revenue for Snap, the research firm noted that “Snapchat’s ad business, which is made up entirely of mobile display, is still small.”

Snap is predicted to account for 1.3% of the US mobile ad market in 2017, and grow to 2.7% by 2019. By comparison, eMarketer expects Facebook to control 25% of the US mobile ad market this year, while Google is expected to wield 32%.

Get the latest Snap stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.