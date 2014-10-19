Here's The First Ad To Hit Snapchat

Snapchat ads are here.

Following its blog post in which it announced it would start running advertisements on the ephemeral photo-sharing service this weekend, Business Insider spotted what looks like the first paid campaign: A trailer for the upcoming Ouija movie.

Snapchat had said it wouldn’t put advertising into the snap stream that shows the latest private updates from friends. Instead, it placed the Ouija ad in along the recent public updates — and like other snaps — it disappeared after one viewing.

In its blog post, Snapchat said it wanted “to see if we can deliver an experience that’s fun and informative, the way ads used to be, before they got creepy and targeted.”

Here’s what they look like:

