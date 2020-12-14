An office pod maker pivoted during the coronavirus pandemic to create medical pods, home office pods, and the 'God Pod'

SnapCab The Consult pod at a church.

SnapCab – an office pod and workspace maker – pivoted its product lineup to include home office pods, social distance-approved office pods, medical testing pods, and the God Pod.

SnapCab has been working on its medical testing pod since March and has partnered with CannonDesign to bring the pod to market, according to a Business Insider interview with SnapChat founder and CEO Glenn Bostock.

The Pennsylvania-based company also created four workspace pods that can be used at home or in-office: the Meet 2, Work, Work +, and Consult.

Like other businesses around the world, Pennsylvania-based SnapCab decided to shift its offerings amid the coronavirus pandemic to provide products that could be used during COVID-19 times and the subsequent lifestyle changes that have come from it, such as working from home, social distancing, and medical testing.



This shift started when SnapCab and its founder and CEO Glenn Bostock realised its confined office pods would “no longer be of interest – at least for now,” according to a SnapCab news release. As a result, the team expanded its office-specific lineup to design and create a prototype of a medical testing pods, the COVID Shield.

“We quickly realised we had the design and manufacturing capabilities to develop medical testing pods for use by healthcare workers,” Bostock said in a statement.

SnapCab The medical pod.

Source: SnapCab

The testing pods are easy to clean and move and were designed to protect the tester and patient, according to Bostock.

SnapCab The medical testing pod.

According to a Business Insider email interview with Bostock, SnapCab has been working on the medical testing pod, projected to cost under $US5,000, since March.

SnapCab The medical pod.

It’s now available for purchase for people in the medical field “who are interested in participating as development partners with SnapCab,” according to Bostock.

SnapCab The medical pod.

The company is working with CannonDesign — a “leading medical facility design firm,” according to Bostock — to bring the medical testing pod to market.

SnapCab The medical testing pod.

SnapCab also decided to continue its office pod product offering by making the pods more social distance friendly.

SnapCab The Work pod.

For example, the company updated its Meet 4 and Meet 6 office pods, which were originally created to facilitate collaboration, and turned them into pods for individual use: the Work and the Work+.

SnapCab The Work+ pod.

The SnapCab Work and the larger Work+ both include a table with adjustable height options inside the enclosed space.

SnapCab The Work+ pod.

Source: SnapCab

According to Bostock, the $US12,500 Work pod saw a boost in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SnapCab The Work pod.

Snapcab also created a customisable and “acoustically-treated” Meet 2 office pod for home use …

SnapCab The Meet 2 pod.

… and the Consult, a pod with a glass wall in between its two seats to create a safe meeting space for two.

SnapCab The Consult pod at a church.

The Consult also has two HEPA filters for an added sense of security, and a “sound-blocking” glass for the front doors.

SnapCab The Consult pod.

According to SnapCab, the Consult is also known as the “God Pod” as it’s been used in a church in Ottawa, Canada.

SnapCab The Consult pod at a church.

Source: SnapCab

SnapCab also developed its Kit of Parts, which include different “pod designs with customisable frames, panels, finishes, colours, furniture, accessories, and more.”

SnapCab The Connects pod.

“There’s a need now for less office space, but space that is much more flexible where all offices and walls are mobile,” Bostock said in a statement. “That’s why we have designed this ‘Kit of Parts’ – to give people the tools they need to return to work.

SnapCab The kit of parts.

Source: SnapCab

All of SnapCab’s pods can connect together using the company’s proprietary “modular wall system” Connects to create a cluster of movable pods and working spaces.

SnapCab The Connects pod.

