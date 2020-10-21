Snap stock soars after the Snapchat owner smashes profit and user-growth forecasts

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Snap CEO Evan Spiegel

Snap’s strong third-quarter earnings sent its stock price up as much as 25% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

The Snapchat owner posted a 52% increase in revenues, fuelling $US56 million in adjusted profits compared to a $US42 million loss in the same period of last year.

Snap also added more than 11 million daily active users in the three-month period.

The company benefited from advertisers boycotting Facebook and seeking to reach users on their devices as they spend more time at home.

The Snapchat owner’s revenues soared 52% year-on-year to $US679 million, blowing past the $US559 million consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The company also posted $US56 million in adjusted EBITDA â€” a profit measure that excludes costs such as interest, tax, and stock awards â€” compared to a $US42 million loss in the third quarter of 2019.

The financial gains reflected an 11 million increase in daily active users in the three-month period to 249 million. The group also cashed in on robust advertising demand, as brands rushed to reach consumers on their devices during the pandemic, and marketers boycotted Facebook over its lax policing of hate speech and misinformation on its platform.

Snap’s stock price has ballooned 70% this year as of Tuesday’s close, adding about $US17 billion to its market capitalisation.

