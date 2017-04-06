Snapchat is diving

Snapchat’s stock price is diving on Wednesday, down 4.29% at $US21.19 as of 1:22 p.m. ET.

Shares have rebounded since hitting a low of $US18.90 on March 17, but are down 14% since reaching an all-time high of $US28.84 on March 3.

On Tuesday, disgruntled former Snap employee, Anthony Pompliano, asked a judge to unseal the allegations he made against Snapchat in a January lawsuit.

Pompliano was poached from Facebook and fired by Snapchat three weeks later. Pompliano says that he found out that Snapchat was dishonest in its disclosure of metrics to investors and that the unsealing of court documents will reveal what he found to the public.

Business Insider’s Alex Heath wrote:

In Pompliano’s opposition on Tuesday to Snap, his lawyers argue that “Snap’s outsized valuation is built on a house of cards” that has been “systematically built through a coordinated effort from Snap’s executives to personally reward themselves with billions of dollars by maliciously manipulating metrics, suppressing metrics that put the company in a negative light, and even, at times, blatantly misleading professional investors, employees, advertisers, and now, retail investors.”

Last week, Snapchat received a slew of outperform and buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, which boosted the stock price. However, that excitement was struck down when Facebook announced the release of software

to compete with Snapchat.

Here are the ratings from the article written by, Akin Oyedele.

Goldman Sachs: Buy , $US27 price target

, $US27 price target Morgan Stanley: Overweight , $US28 price target

, $US28 price target Citi: Buy , $US27 price target

, $US27 price target RBC: Outperform , $US31 price target

, $US31 price target Jefferies: Buy , $US30 price target

, $US30 price target Oppenheimer: Market perform

Credit Suisse: Outperform , $US30 price target

, $US30 price target UBS: Neutral , $US24 price target

, $US24 price target Stifel: Hold , $US24 price target

, $US24 price target Cowen: Outperform, $US26 price target

