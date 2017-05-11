Here's how users of investing startup Robinhood are trading Snap ahead of earnings

Snap, the parent company to messaging app SnapChat, is set to report earnings after the closing bell May 10.

In a note from the start-up broker-dealer Robinhood, data scientist Arpan Shah said that the data Robinhood has on Snap, “doesn’t bode well” for the stock.

Here’s what Shah said:

The buy to sell ratio for Snap is 1.1x heading to earnings, compared to 2.8x more buys than sells in the week after the IPO.

The Under 30 demographic is more bearish on the stock than older investors.

Snap is now the 3rd most popular stock, after becoming the most popular the week after the IPO.

LA County, Snap’s corporate home, is more bullish on the social media company than the rest of the country.

Shares of Snap inc. are down 6% since the company’s IPO. The stock is down 1.42% May 10 as of 2:05 ET.

Click here for a real-time Snap inc. chart.

Get the latest Snap stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.