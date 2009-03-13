Snap Judgment: Stewart Defeats Cramer

If you saw it, what’d you think?



Even though we’ve not been impressed as some with Jon Stewart’s war on CNBC and Cramer, the Daily Show host definitely got the better of his adversary tonight. Cramer basically sounded apologetic all night, though Stewart didn’t do himself any favours by coming off as overly serious and not very funny.

Here’s the complete video >

