This App-Maker Is Getting CRUSHED On The Facebook IPO Flop

There’s lots of collateral damage on the Facebook flop.
Other internet/social media plays like Yelp and Zynga are really taking it in the chin.
But here’s one that’s getting CREAMED.
Snap Interactive is a penny-stock traded app maker that got buzzy a couple of years ago due to a dating app.
Anyway, it’s still a penny stock, and in the last week it’s been crushed, from close to $2 last week, to less than $1 today. KABOOM!
Photo: stockcharts.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.