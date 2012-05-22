This App-Maker Is Getting CRUSHED On The Facebook IPO Flop

There’s lots of collateral damage on the Facebook flop.



Other internet/social media plays like Yelp and Zynga are really taking it in the chin.

But here’s one that’s getting CREAMED.

Snap Interactive is a penny-stock traded app maker that got buzzy a couple of years ago due to a dating app.

Anyway, it’s still a penny stock, and in the last week it’s been crushed, from close to $2 last week, to less than $1 today. KABOOM!

Photo: stockcharts.com

