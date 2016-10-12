Snap is looking for someone to oversee its stock plan ahead of its big IPO

Getty/Scott Olson Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder of Snap Inc.

The company formerly known as Snapchat is looking for someone to oversee its stock plan ahead of its planned $25 billion IPO.

A recently posted job listing for a Senior Stock Plan Administrator says the role will “play a key role in managing Snap Inc.’s global equity incentive programs, with a focus on global tax compliance and regulations.”

The position will entail all of the typical duties you’d expect, like coming up with an equity award process and processing the release of restricted stock units, and report up to general counsel Chris Handman.

While a private company could have the same needs for a stock plan manager, the listing is timely given recent reports that Snap is preparing to go public in March 2017 at a whopping $25 billion valuation.

“As Snap Inc. grows, expect your job to evolve!” the listing teases.

Snap has grown its ranks considerably in the past year and currently has dozens of open positions across a range of areas currently listed on its website. The company employs over 1,000 people and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London.

