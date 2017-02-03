Here's what Snap CEO Evan Spiegel earned last year --  including the cost of his security detail

Snap Inc. CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel had a big haul in 2016.

Snap made its IPO filing public on Thursday, revealing that it generates over $400 million in annual sales and has an average of 158 million people using its namesake app on a daily basis.

It also revealed some information on executive compensation.

The 26-year-old chief executive earned a $503,205 salary, according to the SEC filing, plus a $1 million bonus.

His total salary for the year of $2.4 million also includes the $890,399 that the company pays for a security detail.

Of note, Spiegel’s base salary will be reduced to $1 when Snap’s IPO is registered and his bonus will be based on the company achieving performance criteria agreed upon by the board.

He holds 21.8% of class A shares, 2% of class B shares, and 50% of class C shares.

NOW WATCH: This behaviour could kill your chances in a Goldman Sachs interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.