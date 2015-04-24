I spent only $4 a day on food for a week -- and it was gruelling

My experimental week clearly does not fully represent food insecurity that millions of Americans face, but it allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of the day-to-day struggles they might experience. A few final reflections:

Living off $US1.38 a meal is possible for one week, but certainly not glamorous or comfortable. While the SNAP program is designed to supplement meals and this was an extreme simulation, I still had the advantage of having a light at the end of the tunnel; this gave me a huge mental boost, particularly during the last few days of the challenge.

Food dominated

my life this week in a very different way. I did not savour nice meals or gawk over 'food porn' on instagram like I normally do; rather, I thought about creative ways to space out my meals so that I wouldn't feel too hungry, counted down the minutes to meals, and constantly worried about my dwindling pantry.

I felt physically limited this week in a way that I never had before. The absence of caffeine definitely contributed to my sluggish and weak energy levels. I also noticed that my walks to and from work (35 minutes each way) started taking longer as the week progressed (40 to 45 minutes). If I were to repeat the challenge, I would make room in the budget for cheap coffee grounds.

Eliminating restaurants and the dining experience from my week meant skipping out on social and networking events.

I overcame several challenges over the course of seven days, but this is a glimpse into millions of people's reality all the time, and for that, my perspective has significantly changed.