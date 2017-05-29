Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and supermodel Miranda Kerr got married in an 'intimate affair' on Saturday

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and supermodel Miranda Kerr have officially tied the knot.

The pair got married at their home in Brentwood, California, on Saturday, according to E! News, who spoke to people who attended the ceremony.

E! reports that the wedding was an “intimate affair,” with fewer than 50 people in attendance, most of whom were “high-profile attendees and some models.”

Spiegel is known for being secretive, and that extended to his nuptials, too: Guests were picked up at checkpoints and driven to Spiegel and Kerr’s home in blacked-out limos, according to TMZ, which shared photos and videos of guests arriving at the couple’s home.

The event also apparently featured karaoke: TMZ staked out a spot outside and captured audio of what they say is Kerr singing a pretty impressive rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” to Spiegel.

Kerr started dating the 26-year-old CEO nearly two years ago, and a whirlwind romance followed, leading up to their engagement last year. Kerr was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom and the two have a six-year-old son.

E! has more details about the wedding — including the fact that a pianist played “When You Wish Upon a Star” during the cocktail hour — so head over to their site for more.

