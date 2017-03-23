Snap is soaring higher

Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, is having another big day.
Snap is up 6.33% as of 10:23 a.m EST, having gained roughly 1.7% on March 21.
The company just received its second “Buy” rating from Wall Street analysts, with investment banking firm Drexel Hamilton putting a $US30 price target on the stock. Snap previously had one “buy” rating, five “hold” ratings, and six “sells.”
Drexel Hamilton said:
“We view Snap as a platform for the imagination that unlocks the creativity of its users and allows uninhibited expression with friends. Snap is a fun place to spend time which can be monetized.”
Snap rose more than 40% on its first day of trading on March 3, hitting a high of $US28.84 soon after. Since then, the stock has been trending downward. It’s currently down almost 26% from its all time high.
NOW WATCH: 7 mega-billionaires who made a fortune last year
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.