This Running Back Found A Snake In His Helmet!

Senior RB Strzelecki unexpectedly found a snake in his football helmet.

Photo: TheMatadorSports

A high school running back from Gravette, Arkansas, was in shock after he unexpectedly found a snake slithering in his helmet.While Darrick Strzelecki was weaving in-and-out of the defensive sets, he felt something crawling in his helmet. Thinking it was only a combination of his tangled hair and sweat, Strzelecki ignored the unusual feeling and continued with practice.



When his head coach blew the whistle for a 15-minute water break, the senior RB took off his helmet only to find a 12-inch long snake slithering inside. Though the snake did not appear venomous, it was quickly killed. Unfortunately for Strzelecki, the rest of practice was unproductive as he still felt like something was crawling in his head. It didn’t help that his teammates mocked him all afternoon with “hisses.”

Strzelecki left practice unharmed but in disbelief and earned the nickname “Snake Boy.”

