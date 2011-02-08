Snake On A Train Has Menaced Boston For The Past Month

Photo: Flickr

For the past month, a 3-foot-long boa constrictor has been roaming the Boston subways.Snake-owner Melisa Moorhouse lost her non-venomous boa, Penelope, on a Red Line train on the morning of Jan. 6. She notified police immediately, but they were unable to find the snake.



It is legal to transport pets on the MBTA.

Last Thursday the snake was finally found. Red Line attendant Sharon Lynch, a snake owner herself, lured the animal into a box, according to The Globe.

