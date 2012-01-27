Your favourite Classic Cell Phone Game From The 90s Is Now On The iPhone

Photo: Apple

We were pretty happy when Nokia dropped this in our inbox last night.A kind developer has ported the classic Snake game to iPhone and Windows Phone.



If you owned a cell phone in the mid-90s, you know what we’re talking about.

For controls, you get the keypad from one of those old Nokia cell phones. (No arrow keys, you have to use the 2, 4, 6, and 8 keys instead.)

If you want a good dose of nostalgia, you can download Snake ’97 for iPhone and Windows Phone for $0.99.

There’s also a free, ad-supported version for iPhone.

