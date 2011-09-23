Snagfilms, The Netflix For Independent Movies, Expands Offerings

SnagFilms is growing up.



The company that streams independent documentaries across the globe is expanding to more than 50 devices, including Android and Blackberry OS platforms as well as Xbox Live.

Movies will be available everywhere Netflix is by the end of the first quarter of 2011, Snagfilms CEO Rick Allen said in a phone call on Wednesday.

Snagfilms is also expanding its pay-services, which are already available on iTunes, Amazon, and YouTube Premium, to Vudu and Samsung Media Hub as well as adding 400 ficitional independent films to its offerings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.