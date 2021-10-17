Disney World’s famous churros are overrated. Here’s the cheaper snack you should buy to satisfy your sweet tooth instead.

After trying my first Disney World churro, I can’t say I’m tempted to buy another one. Amanda Krause/Insider

I visited Disney World in August and tried the theme park’s famous churros for the first time.

The one I had was dry, tasted stale, and wasn’t worth almost $US7 ($AU9), in my opinion.

Instead, I preferred the Cheshire Cat Tail, which tasted sweet, fresh, and cost less.

If there’s one thing most Disney fans can agree on, it’s churros – that is, most fans except for me.

Disney World is one of my favorite places in the world, and the theme park’s abundant selection of food is one of the things I love most about visiting. But personally, I can’t get behind its famous churros, which are served at various locations across the parks.

That being said, there’s actually a different sweet snack that I think is much better and deserves all of the attention.

Disney World’s churros are iconic – but they’re also dry and overrated, in my opinion

The cinnamon-covered snacks are a staple of both the Disney World and Disneyland theme parks. They’ve been immortalized on official merchandise, and Disney even released its recipe to fans in 2020.

So when I visited the Orlando, Florida, location in August, I couldn’t wait to try one for the first time. I headed straight to Frontierland in Magic Kingdom and bought one with a side of chocolate sauce for $US6.50 ($AU9).

At first, I had high hopes for the snack. It was warm, covered in cinnamon, and absolutely giant. But when I took my first bite, I was less than impressed.

The churro was dry and tasted almost stale. Rather than being crunchy on the outside and pillowy on the inside, the snack was flat and chewy – but not in a good way.

I had high hopes for Disney World’s churros but was left feeling disappointed. Amanda Krause/Insider

That being said, I was really hoping that the provided sauce would save the day. Unfortunately, it did not.

Though it was only advertised as a chocolate dip, it turned out to be something more like Nutella – a chocolate flavor with hazelnut mixed in – and I didn’t think it paired too well with the churro.

Unfortunately, the chocolate sauce didn’t redeem the cinnamon snack. Amanda Krause/Insider

Instead, I think Cheshire Cat Tails should be the fan-favorite Magic Kingdom snack

A few hours later, I still felt disappointed with my purchase and wanted to try a different snack in the hopes of finding something better.

I found exactly what I was looking for at the Cheshire Café kiosk, which is adjacent to the Mad Tea Party ride in Fantasyland and sells refreshments and specialty snacks.

I found a better option at the Cheshire Café in Fantasyland. Amanda Krause/Insider

There, I ordered a Cheshire Cat Tail for $US5.49 ($AU7).

The colorful pastry is filled with chocolate and coated with stripes of pink and purple frosting. As soon as I took my first bite, I wished I had eaten one for breakfast.

It reminded me a lot of a chocolate croissant but with some extra sweetness thanks to the icing. I loved it on its own, but also think it would pair great with coffee.

Cheshire Cat Tails are delicious and worth the money, in my opinion. Amanda Krause/Insider

Don’t get me wrong. I generally like churros, and I’m hoping that I just happened to get a bad one when I ordered at Magic Kingdom. But if I had to choose just one snack in the future, I’d undoubtedly pick the Cheshire Cat Tail.