Smule Plans To Double Its Size In 2011, Hires Mint.com And Apple Design Vet

Smule, the company that makes super-popular music apps/games for the iPhone and iPad, says it plans to double its staff size in 2011.It currently has 23 employees, so doubling would take it to almost 50.



Along with that, it’s announcing a new, key hire: Justin Maxwell, formerly of Mint.com (acquired by Intuit) and Apple, will lead Smule’s user experience and game design team.

Smule’s apps include “Magic Piano,” “I Am T. Pain,” etc.

