Smugglers are carrying backpacks full of frozen US meat from Hong Kong into mainland China. Although a legal import in Hong Kong, it is illegal to sell the meat on the mainland. Chinese authorities have seized 100,000 tons of frozen meat from smugglers.

Video courtesy of Reuters

