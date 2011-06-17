SMUG JERKS FROM BOSTON: They Have Every Right

Photo: Flicker Danforth Nicholas

Your Boston friends are the smuggest jerks in the history of smug jerks.But they’re kind of allowed to be.



Here’s why.

In the last six years, Boston’s four sports teams each won a title.

Since 2002, the Patriots have won three Super Bowls. The Red Sox have won two World Series championships. And both the Celtics and the Bruins have won their respective trophies.

This has never happened before, ever.

No city with a team in each of the four major sports has seen all its teams win a title in 10-year span. Even New York, who has EIGHT teams, needed an 11-year window to take home each of the major trophies.

With last night’s Bruins win, Boston has done it in a six-year span.

No city can touch that. Here’s a breakdown:

There are 12 four-sports cities.

Of those, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Minneapolis, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. are all home to at least one team that has never won a title.

Since having all four teams win is what makes this Boston run remarkable, those cities aren’t event relevant to the discussion.

So we have Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and Philly. We’ll rank them based on the shortest window of time in which all four of their teams won titles.

Detroit (1955-1989). Fans who witnessed the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup in 1955 had to wait 34 years to see the other three teams join them in the championship circle. In that span, Detroit teams won six titles.

*Chicago (1986-2010). There’s obviously an enormous asterisk on this one since the Cubs haven’t won since 1908. But we’ll be nice and count the White Sox’s 2005 World Series as a Chicago-wide win. Their window is 24 years. But it could be 102 years.

Philadelphia (1960-1980). Philly has only nine titles total, by far the least of any of these five cities. But five of them came between the Eagles only NFL championship in 1960 and the Phillies win in 1980.

New York (1969-1980). Even with two teams in each sport, New York’s 11-year window pales in comparison to Boston’s. What’s bringing them down? The city has only two NBA titles, in 1970 and 1973.

Boston (2005-2011). Six years. That’s all it took for each of Boston’s teams to win one.

Just 15 years ago, Bostonians were loveable losers. They lived in a blue collar, history-laden town plagued by bad sports luck.

But now, they have been overcompensated with a golden age of titles the likes of which we have never seen.

Worst of all for non-Boston fans, all four of their teams are still contenders.

According to Bodog, The Patriots are tied with the Packers as 2012 Super Bowl favourites (7-1). The Celtics are the sixth-favourite to win the 2012 NBA Title (12-1). The Red Sox are second-favourite to win the 2011 World Series (7-2). And while the odds for the 2012 Stanley Cup aren’t up yet, the Bruins will surely be in the top five.

So, unfortunately for anyone within shouting distance of Massachusetts, the run isn’t over.

