Smucker's Recalls 3,000 Jars Of Peanut Butter For Salmonella Contamination

Smucker’s is recalling 3,000 16-ounce jars of Smucker’s Natural Peanut Butter Chunky due to possible salmonella contamination.Here’s what you need to know about the recalled jars:



Would have been purchased between Nov. 8 and Nov. 17 of this year.

Have “Best if Used By” dates of Aug. 3, 2012 and Aug. 4, 2012

Carry the the UPC code 5150001701 and production codes 1307004 and 1308004

Were sold in 24 states and Washington D.C. (Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin).

Creamy peanut butter was not affected

No illnesses have been reported yet, according to the company.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning may include diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps developing 12 to 72 hours after infection.

