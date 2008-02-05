SMSCab: Hail A Car Via Text Message

A neat little digital business that Thrillist recently brought to our attention: SMSCab, a car service run out of Brooklyn that lets you request (and price) a town car ride via text message.

Right now, the service is limited — it only takes requests out of Williamsburg, Greenpoint, and Bushwick, Brooklyn, and only has about 30 cars. But this is a good idea that makes sense. Assuming the service doesn’t suck, it could take off. How it works:

Text us with your address or locale # and we’ll text you back to confirm we received the message. We’ll then put the call out to our fleet of drivers to find someone to pick you up. If we can’t secure a car for you in three minutes, we’ll send you a text to tell you the bad news. But the GOOD news is that you don’t have to stay on hold for 20 minutes to get the bad news, we’ll give it to you in three minutes.

