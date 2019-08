SMOVE is a smartphone stabilizer that keeps your videos steady with a 360-degree rotating arm.

The device also has a function to follow your face, which adds to stability when recording. It also comes with a built-in power bank which charges your phone too.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.