Digital comedy titans Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla of SMOSH to speak at IGNITION 2015

Few talents by today’s standards have managed to accomplish what comedians Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla of SMOSH have in their digital domination of all things viral.

Joining Business Insider’s long list of bold and brilliant disrupters at this year’s IGNITION: Future of Digital are SMOSH co-founders Hecox and Padilla, along with Defy Media Chief Content Officer Barry Blumberg, who was instrumental in partnering with the talented creators and helping scale what would become the “No. 1 most influential figures among American teens,” according to Variety, and the multi-faceted powerhouse brand it is today.

Started in 2005, SMOSH’s main channel now ranks among YouTube’s Top 3 most-viewed channels of all-time, amassing over 7 billion lifetime views and over 35 million combined channel subscribers across the Smosh family of brands. Their brand of comedy has labelled them the “SNL of the Internet” by TIME Magazine, and through multiple expansions — SMOSH Games, Shut Up Cartoons spinoffs, mobile apps, music, merchandising, and more

— and the recent release of their first full-length feature film (

SMOSH: The Movie

), they’re comedy that simply can’t be contained to a computer screen.

Hear Hecox, Padilla, and Blumberg discuss the business of comedy, scaling a brand empire in an age where content creators rule (and what it’s like to become the first digital stars to become immortalised in wax by Madame Tussauds) at IGNITION by purchasing your tickets now.

