Lionsgate Is Making A Movie With Two Of YouTube's Biggest Stars

Lionsgate has announced that it has acquired the rights to distribute a film based on two of YouTube’s biggest stars.

Comedy duo Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox, better known to the YouTube community as SMOSH, will star in a feature-length movie aptly titled “The SMOSH Movie.”

One of the earliest YouTube channels started in 2005, Smosh has more than 30 million YouTube subscribers. The channel’s main audience is geared toward 13-17 year olds.

The Smosh brand is one of DEFY Media’s biggest YouTube properties. In the past decade, Padilla and Hecox have spun their YouTube channel into a successful site, Smosh.com, which receives an average of 12 million unique monthly visitors along with top-selling mobile and game apps.

The duo are known on YouTube for their popular parody videos consisting of “Pokémon in Real Life” and a “What If” series comprised of videos like “If Movies Were Real” and “If Apps Were Real.”

Smosh/YouTube One of the duo’s most popular video series revolves around a Pokémon parody.

The two first gained popularity in 2005 after a lip-dub of the “Pokémon” theme song went viral only to later be pulled due to a copyright claim.

“The SMOSH Movie” script was written by Eric Falconer (“How I Met Your Mother”) and will be directed by Alex Winter (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”).

The film will be co-produced by digital content and distributor DEFY Media and AwesomenessTV.

With Winter working on the film, it’s no surprise the movie will follow the duo in an adventure the likes of “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

Here’s the plot synopsis for the film:

“The SMOSH Movie revolves around an embarrassing video of Anthony that resurfaces online right before his fifth high school reunion, leading the SMOSH duo into a headlong race to remove the clip before it ruins Anthony’s chances of reconnecting with high school crush Anna. Anthony and Ian leap through a portal onto YouTube, and what follows is the adventure of a lifetime as SMOSH encounters one YouTube celebrity after another in their quest to alter a video and hopefully change their lives.”

There is no set release date yet for “The SMOSH Movie.”

