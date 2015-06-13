Here's the trailer for the first movie by two of the world's biggest YouTube stars

Earlier this year, Lionsgate announced it will distribute the first film based off of two of the biggest YouTube stars.

Co-produced by DEFY Media and AwesomenessTV, “The SMOSH movie” will star comedy duo Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla.

Playing themselves, the two will head to YouTube to try and get an embarrassing video of Anthony removed from the web before his crush sees it.

From the looks of it, the film will be an extension of the duo’s offbeat brand of comedy geared toward 13-17 year olds. The film will also feature dozens of other YouTube celebrities ranging from Jenna Marbles to Grace Helbig.

“SMOSH the Movie” will be released July 24.

