A pair of YouTube stars will be immortalised as wax figures this summer

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla form a YouTube comedy duo called Smosh.

Comedy duo Smosh will be the first YouTube stars to get their very own wax figures.

The wax-figure treatment is generally reserved for only the most recognisable people in entertainment, sports, or politics, but Smosh is immensely popular — with teens, at least.

The masterminds behind Smosh, Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla, have racked up more than 20.3 million subscribers and 4.3 billion views since first starting their channel in 2005.

A recent Variety study found that the Smosh guys were the most beloved celebrities among Americans between the ages of 13 and 18, ranking higher in terms of popularity than other YouTubers and even more traditional celebrities.

Their wax-figure copies will be making their debut at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco in June. They will then be making their way across the U.S., including a stop at YouTube event VidCon in Anaheim, California.

“SMOSH: The Movie,” their first feature-length film, will be premiering nearby.

You can see behind the scenes of the wax figure-making here.

