Gorgeous stacked smoothies are taking over Instagram

Layered smoothies have hit the health scene, and they have hit it hard.

If you missed the smoothie bowl bandwagon, now’s your time to jump onto the next.

Stacked smoothies have different layers of ingredients stacked inside a mason jar or glass. The variations are endless, and will definitely make you want to drink one.

Nutella for breakfast has never been a bad idea.

Or you can replace the yogurt in a parfait with a smoothie layer.

Why stop at tie-dye shirts?

Cookie dough is healthy when it’s sandwiched between blended fruit, right?

Or add chia seed pudding to your smoothie for an extra protein boost.

Make a smoothie stack with no boundaries:

Did just looking at these photos exhaust you? Same. Here, take one.

NOW WATCH: The pros and cons of drinking protein shakes after a workout



