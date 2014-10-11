Map Shows When Each State Will Reach 'Peak' Fall Foliage

Smoky Mountains National Park website has unveiled its annual Fall Foliage Map, which tracks the progress of changing leaves around the country.

The ultimate visual planning guide helps travellers (and locals) know when the best times will be to take a scenic trip around the US.

They colour coded it from “no change” in the leaves to “past peak” from September 6th until November 22nd.

Looks like the entire month of October will be gorgeous for New Yorkers:





