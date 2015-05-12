'Smoking Meat' is the essential guide to mastering the art of barbecuing

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon Because what’s better than meat?

This cookbook is the essential guide to mastering the art of barbecuing.

“Smoking Meat” by Jeff Phillips comes with step-by-step instructions on how to set up your barbecue station, great recipes, and advice on how to develop your own sensations.

The tips and tricks in this book will upgrade your average summer barbecue to something smoky and delicious.

“Jeff knows his stuff and I highly recommend his book to anyone who wants to smoke meats like a pro!” one reviewer wrote.

Available on Kindle, $US10.49; and Paperback, $US16.11

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.